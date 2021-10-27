Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Carbon Neutral Data Center market offers a detailed analysis of the trend along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecast period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon neutral data center market size is expected to reach USD 17.12 Billion at a steady CAGR of 22.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Implementation of environmental regulations and government policies such as ‘International Climate Agreement’ to reduce carbon emissions in data centers is driving global carbon neutral data center market revenue growth.

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Carbon Neutral Data Center market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Carbon Neutral Data Center Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/685

This report on the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market.

Telecom industries segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as the industry is dependent on data centres because Internet services require constant storage and processing, which is a primary criterion for providing quality services. For instance, Deutsche Telekom, in the last few years, has turned into a model of climate conscientiousness after it announced its commitment to achieve climate protection goals in 2019. To reduce carbon emissions by 90% by 2030, the company has taken significant steps and the network is running on 100% renewable energy in Germany since 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to surge in awareness regarding impact on the environment and pledges by governments in countries in the region to reduce carbon emissions. China has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 65% by 2030, as compared with 2005 levels. The country has sped up its decarbonization process and development of a low carbon economy.

Key players in the market include ABB Group, Amazon.com, Inc., 3M Company, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Eaton Corporation plc, Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Carbon Neutral Data Center Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/685

Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon neutral data center market on the basis of data center type, solution, industry, and region:

Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Others

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Cooling and Power

Servers

Storage and Networking

Software and Platform

Support Services

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/685

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-neutral-data-center-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Definition

1.2. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Research Scope

1.3. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Methodology

1.4. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising need to improve crop yield

4.2.2.2. Better risk management provided by analytics technology

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of Big Data IoT sensors

4.2.2.4. Increasing need to enhance agricultural supply chain

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of technological awareness among farmers

4.2.3.2. High initial investments

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market By Farm size Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market By Deployment modes Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Regional Outlook

Continued…