IoT in Education Market Growth Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

This report on IoT in Education market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in education market size is expected to reach USD 25.42 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for advanced eLearning among educational institutes, which enables students to work at their own pace through the curriculum. This enhances learning experience and the course-completion rate helps in better student assessment. Instructors can collect data on student performance with the help of cloud technology, and IoT in the education sector allows teachers to share and collaborate information and feedback with each other. Increasing investment by educational institutes for obtaining efficient network for data transmissions, data storage, and data analysis to enhance the e-learning ecosystem is expected to boost growth of IoT in the education sector.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global IoT in Education market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global IoT in Education market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The latest report on the IoT in Education market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the IoT in Education industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Academic institutions segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the IoT in education market in 2020. Rising usage of smart classes, robotics, 24x7 connectivity, Wi-Fi coverage to multi-device support by academic institutions are driving adoption of IoT in the education sector.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global IoT in education market in 2020. Rising need to achieve increased energy efficiency and reduced operating costs by educational institutions is increasing adoption of IoT in the education sector in countries in the region.

Major players in the market include IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung, and SAP SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in Education market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Service

Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Administration Management

Learning Management System

Classroom Management

Surveillance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Academic Institutions

Corporate

Table of Content

Chapter 1. IoT in Education Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. IoT in Education Market Definition

1.2. IoT in Education Market Research Scope

1.3. IoT in Education Market Methodology

1.4. IoT in Education Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. IoT in Education Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. IoT in Education Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. IoT in Education Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. IoT in Education Market By Farm size Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. IoT in Education Market By Deployment modes Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. IoT in Education Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. IoT in Education Market Regional Outlook

Continued…