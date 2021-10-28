KronCoin Issued Patent for Adjusting Environmental Conditions
KronCoin, Inc. issued patent #10,970,766 for a “System and Method for Adjusting Environmental Conditions at a Venue Based on Real-Time User-Specified Data.”
We are building an easy-to-use eco-system that allows our community to engage and be rewarded financially for allowing their likes and preferences to alter the world around them.”TAMPA, FL, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kroncoin, Inc. was issued a patent for “Krontrol,” Krontrol is predicated on solving a major issue in the world of centralized data. Specifically, it addresses users’ ability to regain control of their data and be compensated for sharing data the user chooses to share.
— Eric Beans, CEO of KronCoin, Inc.
“This patent is based on Satoshi’s vision of potential compensation based on cryptographic proof and not on trust. Expansion of the blockchain and tools like smart contracts have opened up a world where data can be protected, compensation can be trustless and predicated on participation without proof of work environmental concerns” Eric Beans, CEO of KronCoin, Inc. said.
“We are building an easy-to-use eco-system that allows our community to engage and be rewarded financially for allowing their likes and preferences to alter the world around them. When all the details are released, this is going to change the way businesses collect and use data to engage with their customers and change the way the world adapts to the customer.”
The technology has been under development for years and is set to launch in 2022. To sign up for notifications and information about earning free tokens, please visit https://www.kroncoin.co.
Kroncoin, Inc.
11533 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL 33579
Website: https://www.kroncoin.co
Eric Beans
Kroncoin, Inc.
+1 813-464-0945
info@kroncoin.co