40% of Fleets are not using Public Electric Vehicle Charging

Paua electric fuel card app being used on Osprey rapid electric vehicle chargepoint

A survey, produced for Paua by 360 Media Group Ltd and powered by instant PR, of 200 fleet managers, showed that 40% of fleets do not use any public charging.

What is incredible about this response is the missed opportunity that public charging networks are facing due to the complexity that fleets face accessing and using the solution.” — Niall Riddell