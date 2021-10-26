Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,953 in the last 365 days.

Commerce Honors Senator Coleman for Work on Incentive Legislation

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) honored Senator Bill Coleman for his work to support economic development and community growth. During the 2021 legislative session, Coleman, alongside Representative Kyle Hilbert, authored SB 609, which modernized Oklahoma’s Ad Valorem Tax Exemption. 

“We know that incentives bring value to our state by encouraging growth – both from companies coming to our state and from Oklahoma companies expanding their operations,” said Brent Kisling, Commerce Executive Director. “We appreciate leaders in the legislature like Sen. Coleman who led efforts to modernize some of our incentive programs based on recommendations from the Incentive Evaluation Commission and insight from the Commerce team.”

Using recommendations of the Incentive Evaluation Commission, SB 609 modernized qualifications for the Five-Year Ad Valorem Exemption to reduce costs of the incentive to the state. The Ad Valorem Exemption allows a qualifying company to be exempt for 5 years from ad valorem taxes upon completion of new or expanded facilities. This incentive is available for manufacturing, research and development, warehouse and distribution, and certain computer/data processing services, refineries or aircraft repair companies. 

You just read:

Commerce Honors Senator Coleman for Work on Incentive Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.