Even Mix™ Expands Its Tank Mixer Products and Features

Even Mix™ has announced new features to its line of tank mixer products. The new tank mixer features help to further expand on the functionality of the company’s highly successful products.

Even Mix™ announced last week that the company had added a list of new products and features to its existing lineup. The company has said that the new features are based on feedback by customers as well as things that were being worked on for quite some time in an effort to expand the product line further and its functionality. The most notable addition to the company's tank mixer is the Poly Tank geared mixers, which provide a superior mix using patented 3D mixing blades. The blades use a variable pitch which delivers results that are unlike any other mixer on the market. The mixture is then pumped in a circular motion through the container, ensuring that the items are evenly mixed. The mixer, like all others sold by the company, has been extensively tested across several materials of varying viscosities. The advanced mixing system allows businesses to mix substances of up to 2000 cps. The solids work as suspensions in the tank with the viscous materials mixed thoroughly.



Even Mix Tank Mixer

The majority of tank mixers available today are designed to agitate mixtures in various size containers mainly. The problem is that many of these tanks tend to be challenging to work with owing to their low efficiency, heavyweight, and numerous other factors like odd shapes. At Even Mix™, the engineers personally go over every suggestion or piece of feedback that the company receives, which it then uses to perfect the technology behind its Tank Mixers. The company has said that a lot of effort has already been put into perfecting the mixers based on customer feedback. That’s why if anything, the addition of new tank mixer features will only improve the experience further.

Readers can find out more about Even Mix™ Mixers by visiting the company’s official website at https://evenmix.com/tank-mixer-features/

“Our tank mixers are currently available in a few different sizes, depending on what they want to mix. We have the standard 5k gallon tank mixer, which comes accompanied with a 72” long shaft and a 4” tall variable pitch set of mixing blades. We’ve used tough blades which open to around 16” in diameter once the mixer starts. The blades mix the materials in a 3D motion, which is demonstrated in many of our informational videos.” Said a representative for Even Mix™ when speaking about what makes their tank mixers stand out.

He added, “…Generally speaking, Tank Mixers are bulky and heavy that requires having multiple employees providing the manpower needed to lift or use them. If anything, these are major hurdles that businesses or users face regardless of the size of their tanks. One of the standout features of our Even Mix™ mixing system is that it is lightweight and portable. Our drives weigh just 9 pounds, with the electric drives weighing just 12 pounds. It is a feature that makes using the drives easier for everyone.”

About Even Mix™

Even Mix™ is best known for using the latest technology and aerospace engineering design to build pump technology and state-of-the-art variable pitch blades, bringing true mixing technology. The mixing blades do away with having a pin when installed, and the blades can be used at the bottom. It also means that the blades or mixers can be used in both plastic and linear drums.

