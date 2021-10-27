Health Benefits of Raw Honey by Dr. Cass Ingram With Warning
Dr. Cass Ingram’s new book, Health Benefits of Raw Honey, educates readers on its many therapeutic uses but cautions – never consume honey from bees fed sugar.
Genuine raw honey, free of pesticides, chemicals, fake sugars, and never heated, will be found to be a treatment and cure for diseases and syndromes never before documented.”LAKE FOREST, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Cass Ingram explains the myriad curative uses of honey in his new book, "Health Benefits of Raw Honey - From bees never fed sugar." An osteopathic physician and medicinal plant researcher, Dr. Ingram, instructs readers that only raw honey versus the heavily heated or pasteurized type offers healing properties. Further, he exposes the current ethical position of beekeepers who care for their hives by taking all the honey for commercial use and feeding the bees sugar. This method prevents the bees from eating the honey they produce and kills them while also harming humans who eat the honey produced this way.
The book describes the health benefits of raw honey in aiding the immune system, the gut, kidneys, liver, gallbladder, and skin. “There are nearly 40 conditions listed in the book that raw honey can help. In many respects, this raw, unprocessed natural medicine is superior to anything else known. There is no drug in existence that remotely comes close to its powers,” said Dr. Ingram.
A recent edition of "Scientific American" contains an article on the honeybee sugar-feeding issue. Dr. Ingram writes about this article detailing the practice of many beekeepers who take all the honey for their own commercial use. They then feed the honeybees sugar and corn syrup instead of letting them eat the honey they make. Researchers have shown the bees suffer a type of poisoning from this diet that involves the inability to turn on the genes involved with immunity. Therefore, they have a reduced ability to fight off infection as well as stress.
Further, their enzymes, so critical for the production of quality honey, are deficient. These enzymes are also needed to break down the pesticides and herbicides they incidentally pick up in the fields. Refined sugar of any type is a deadly poison to them, just as it is with humans.
The health benefits described in the book only come from unadulterated raw honey. “Honey from bees fed sugar tainted with additives is likely to make health conditions worse. Once the honey is cooked excessively, it may even act as an anti-immune substance, feeding the growth of yeasts and bacteria,” warns Dr. Ingram.
About Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram, founder of PurelyWild™, is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). Known as the Wilderness Doctor, he is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal herb, tree, and spice extracts. The author of more than 25 books on natural healing, including "Health Benefits of Raw Honey – From bees never fed sugar," has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
