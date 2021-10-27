Health Benefits of Raw Honey by Dr. Cass Ingram With Warning

Dr. Cass Ingram - The Wilderness Doctor Health Benefits of Raw Honey - From bees never fed sugar Honeybee on Flower

Dr. Cass Ingram’s new book, Health Benefits of Raw Honey, educates readers on its many therapeutic uses but cautions – never consume honey from bees fed sugar.

Genuine raw honey, free of pesticides, chemicals, fake sugars, and never heated, will be found to be a treatment and cure for diseases and syndromes never before documented.” — Dr. Cass Ingram