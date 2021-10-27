301 Digital Media Announces Expansion of Strategic Partnership with Grip, An Award-Winning International Design Firm
Partnership Provides Enhanced Synergies to Enhance Media Performance and Creative Insights Across Both Companies’ Portfolios of Small and Mid-Size Clients
Lauren and the team at Grip are fantastic to work with; we couldn’t ask for a better partner.”NASHVILLE, TN, US, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 301 Digital Media announces the expansion of a strategic marketing alliance with Grip, an award-winning, international design firm with offices in Chicago and Vienna. This alliance is an expansion upon a previous partnership between the companies in support of Salon Buzz, a Chicago-area beauty salon and long-term client of Grip.
The partnership will bring 301 Digital Media’s ecommerce, performance marketing, and technology skills together to support Grip’s wide-ranging collection of consumer brand and B2C clients. In addition, Grip will bring enhanced branding and creative development expertise to expand and support 301 Digital Media’s portfolio of boutique and emerging business clients.
“One of the strengths of being a small agency is that we’re able to be flexible in the partners we choose to work with. 301 was a natural fit for us during the pandemic when our clients needed an extra edge to reach their audiences digitally.” - Lauren Amerine, Director of New Business
Much like 301 Digital Media’s recently announced partnership with Beauty CS Group, the initial partnership with Grip emerged organically during the early days of the pandemic. By creatively packaging Grip’s design and creative services with 301 Digital Media’s technology consulting and social media marketing, the two companies used the pandemic-induced uncertainty to strategise and close new clients during an unprecedented period of recession in the advertising and marketing industries.
Supporting the partnership for 301 Digital Media is Angela Bisig, the company’s Senior Manager, Marketing & Analytics. “As someone who uses many consumer lifestyle products myself, I’m excited to be able to work closely with Grip’s talented team of designers and strategies to grow and develop the marketing efforts for the next generation of Grip’s amazing client brands,” said Bisig, who continued: “Lauren and the team at Grip are fantastic to work with; we couldn’t ask for a better partner.”
For more information about Grip, visit: hellogrip.com. For more information about 301 Digital Media, visit 301digitalmedia.com.
About Grip
Grip is a creative agency headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The firm's work is always rooted in strategic foundations and spans the entire landscape of brand-building and design, with an eye for surprising details and an insistence on emotional resonance in all their work. Founded more than 20 years ago, Grip works with clients that span a variety of industries. With successful footholds in hospitality, theater, real estate, and education, Grip creates brands, campaigns, products, and experiences for companies they believe in. The team is based in Chicago and across the pond in Europe—but no matter where the project is, the ultimate goal is to do great work with great people. To learn more or get in touch with the team at Grip, visit hellogrip.com or follow them @hellogrip.
About 301 Digital Media
301 Digital Media is a full-service marketing, digital consultancy, and media agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media’s value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency, but as an extension of their clients’ team. Offering clients access to an embedded team of social and digital marketing experts at any time. 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client’s best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well versed with compliance for highly-regulated industries (from pharma to fintech and beyond).
301 Digital Media: A different kind of agency.
