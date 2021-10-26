More about First Lady Marty Kemp Announces Adoption Groups and Georgia Grown Vendors Attending Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival

Atlanta, GA – First Lady Marty Kemp is excited to announce the adoption groups and Georgia Grown vendors who will be attending the Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival at the Governor's Mansion this Sunday, October 24, from 2-5 p.m. Fourteen adoption groups, animal shelters, and humane societies will be in attendance with approximately 60 dogs and 60 cats available for adoption. Six Georgia Grown vendors will be on hand with locally made dog treats, pet care items, and non-pet items such as people food.

"This Sunday, the Governor's Mansion will welcome animals in need from all across Georgia with the goal of finding them forever homes," said First Lady Marty Kemp. "We are thrilled to provide this platform for families to enjoy a beautiful fall day and possibly take home a forever friend, or friends."

The following adoption groups will be in attendance: Ahimsa House, Baldwin Animal Services, Barrow County Animal Control, Bibb County Sheriff's Office Animal Services, Columbia County Animal Services, Gilmer County Animal Shelter, Hearts 'n Homes Rescue, Humane Society of Harris County, The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County, Kat Pawz Sanctuary, Kitty Up Cat Rescue, Public Welfare Animal Services, The Rescue Ranch, Rockdale County Animal Services, and Royal Animal Refuge.

These Georgia Grown vendors will also attend with human goodies, dog treats, pet products, and more: Cattle Company at Parker Farms, Little Tree Apothecary, Wisham Jellies, Fourth and Cherry Foods, Southers Paws, Good Boy Goodies, and Peach State Baking.

Guests can sign up to attend at https://gov.georgia.gov/governors-mansion/annual-events-governors-mansion/pet-adoption-day-governors-mansion-guest-sign. Attendance is free of charge to all guests.

Media interested in attending can RSVP to Carter Chapman at [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 23.