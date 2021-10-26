Intelligent Waves wins the 2021 NVTC Capital Cyber Awards for Cybersecurity Government Contractor of the Year
Intelligent Waves (IW), a cutting-edge IT systems integrator delivering high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government's most mission-critical challenges, is proud to announce it has been named Cybersecurity Government Contractor of the Year in the 3rd Annual Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) 2021 Capital Cyber Awards.
— John Hammes, Chief Strategy Officer for Intelligent Waves (IW)
Throughout this year, Intelligent Waves launched several innovative and disruptive cybersecurity solutions serving the Defense and IC Communities, including GRAYPATH, an ultra-secure next-generation VPN, and Phantom, a high-security Cyber-Defense solution. IW's Chief Strategy Officer, John Hammes, remarked that "Intelligent Waves continues to innovate in order to deliver more effective security for mission-critical organizations. We are proud to be recognized by NVTC for our work in this area." The NVTC Capital Cyber Award winners demonstrate dedication, vision, innovation, and an ability to design mission-critical security solutions to thwart cyber-attacks. These awards highlight and salute their accomplishments and contributions in protecting our nation's critical infrastructure.
About Intelligent Waves, LLC
Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding the region as a major global technology center.
