Dr. Munavvar Izhar, MD Addresses Success In Life
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Success is classically defined as a result of Vision, Courage, Hard work, Patience, Sacrifice and Learning put into Action on a daily basis”. This is the comprehensive definition of success, however, Dr. Munavvar Izhar says that a better perspective can be obtained by analyzing each element and component of this definition.
VISION:-
Munavvar Izhar, MD says that before anything else being prepared is very important in being successful. Believing in one’s own self is the first secret towards progressing to success. Feeling confident about one’s own self is a key building block to achieving success. If you are not confident in yourself, will anybody else be?
According to Munavvar Izhar, to achieve success one must have a clear and well-defined vision. Take up one idea - your idea or goal, and make that one idea the center of your life. Think of it, dream of it, live that idea day in day out. Let the brain, heart, muscles, nerves, joints in every part of your body be full of that idea and leave every other idea alone. Once you are immersed, success will not be far away. Remember, the focus should be on your idea/goal and not obstacles.
COURAGE:-
Dr. Munavvar Izhar says that the vision we create should be fairly achievable. Sometimes we dream big and set lofty goals for ourselves. There is nothing wrong with that. To achieve big, one has to dream big! Munavvar Izhar M.D. says that the key here is to step out of your comfort zone so that you can achieve your goal. Great things never come from people remaining in their comfort zones. So step out! Have the courage and guts to do it. One must make a choice and take a chance to see the results.
HARD WORK:-
According to Munavvar Izhar, everybody who wants to be successful is ready to work hard. But just working hard doesn't get you success. You have to work hard with a strategy and be smart about it. There are a lot of people who work hard for 12 hours or more a day and yet are not able to see a glimpse of success. So, Strategy and Smartness greatly affect the output of hard work. Work smart says Dr. Munavvar Izhar.
PATIENCE:-
Munavvar Izhar, MD emphasizes that a lot of people have the vision, the courage, and the hard work to become successful. The only thing they lack is patience. After one or two failed attempts they are ready to give up. Patience is a virtue and is worth its weight in gold. Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. If one wishes to succeed, then try just one more time, even one more time and one more time… Munavvar Izhar says that Success is going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm or patience. Some people also say failure is success in progression. Failure is not the opposite of success, rather it is a part of success. Sometimes Success tests the patience of a person. According to Dr. Munavvar Izhar half, people are not successful because they don’t give their best and are not patient enough.
SACRIFICE:-
Dr. Munavvar Izhar beautifully summarizes the concept of sacrifice as - “ if you don't sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice.”
LEARNING:-
Munavvar Izhar MD says that it’s obvious from student behavior that willingness and eagerness to learn is the key to success. Most of the students are not willing to try or are not open to new ideas and strategies. That is why they are not successful. Munavvar Izhar advises his clients and patients - “ If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you, but if you are determined to learn, no one can stop you.”
ACTION:-
According to Dr. Munavvar Izhar, there are a handful of people in life who have the vision, courage, hard work, and the patience to learn, but they are unable to execute it or effectively put it into action. Action, according to Munavvar Izhar, is the most important and conclusive step towards success. Positive action combined with positive thinking always leads to success. We may dream and strategize all we want but if we don’t put it all into action, success will be elusive.
Dr. Munavvar Izhar, MD states that the ladder of success is best climbed by stepping on the rungs of opportunity. Opportunities are available to everybody; some people take them, some do not. However, even if an opportunity is not available, successful people have a tendency to create them.
DAILY BASIS:-
Munavvar Izhar MD says - A little progress each day over a period of time adds up to big results. He emphasizes that your success is determined by your “daily agenda”. Prepare a “To-Do list” every day and follow it through. The work that isn’t done today should be followed up and done tomorrow- but remember to do it. Dr. Munavvar Izhar says that over a period of time the small work you do every day is what will eventually lead you to the goal of success.
SUMMARY:-
Munavvar Izhar states that when people say success and happiness lie in “you” they are one hundred percent true. All the elements in the definition of success mentioned above can be determined if and only if “you” do them, and you must do them diligently. However, Dr. Munavvar Izhar also emphasizes that if you focus solely to achieve success, then that will give you stress, but if you pursue excellence and follow the definition as outlined above, and focus on the goal rather than the end result, then success will be guaranteed to you. Success is the byproduct of all the qualities mentioned above.
According to Munavvar Izhar “The secret of success is to do common things uncommonly well.”
A mnemonic proposed by Dr. Munavvar Izhar MD for SUCCESS is:
S - Set your Goal/Vision.
U - Understand and circumvent the obstacles.
C - Create a positive attitude and temperament.
C - Clear your mind of Self Doubt
E - Embrace Hard work, Patience, and Learning.
S - Stay on track.
S - Show the world that you can do it.
Munavvar Izhar, MD concludes by saying that:- “ There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs.”
Dr. Munavvar Izhar is widely published in the areas of Nephrology, Dialysis, and Hypertension. Munavvar Izhar, MD is also the CEO of Medical Education LLC a company providing premier medical education to nephrologists and preparing them for the ABIM Board Exams. Nephrology Board Review Questions is his flagship product and is widely popular. He can be reached at support@abimexams.com
In addition, Munavvar Izhar is being recognized as an advocate of quality diagnostic health care providers all over the world and is on the Board and Consultant with AMINDO BIOLOGICS worldwide. He is also on the Board of Chicago Medical Association (CMMA) which is a group of about 1000 practicing physicians and consultants from Chicago, neighboring Indiana, and the Rockford area.
His work and writings in the areas of Nutrition, Longevity, Age Reversal strategies, and Happiness in life are also published and available.
