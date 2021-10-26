More about DJJ TO HOLD JOB FAIR IN AUGUSTA

Submit Release
Decatur, GA –  The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will hold a Job Fair in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

DJJ is currently looking to hire Juvenile Correctional Officers (JCO), Housekeepers, and Food Service Workers for the Augusta Youth Development Campus and Regional Youth Development Campus.

On-site interviews will be conducted, along with contingent hiring offers. Individuals interested in applying should bring their valid driver’s license or two forms of identification. Candidates hired for the Correctional Officer position at the Augusta Youth Development Campus will receive an additional 10 percent pay supplement and the new starting salary of $30,729.

 

For more information, contact 404-294-3431.

Date: Wednesday, October 27

Location: Augusta Youth Development Campus

3481 Mike Padgett Highway

Augusta, Ga.

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 

# # #

To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email [email protected].

