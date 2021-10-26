CASHFLOW Board Game Turns 25, Helps Increases Financial IQ for Players of All Ages
GET RICH WITH THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR INVESTING GAME. CASHFLOW was developed by renowned entrepreneur and motivational speaker Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling personal finance book of all time, Rich Dad Poor Dad.
Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” created board game for family fun, financial literacy
With these games, I want players to make as many mistakes as they can, try new things and, most importantly, learn. Players should set out to have fun and take risks—after all, it’s only play money”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successfully planning for retirement and investing is one of the toughest skills to accomplish as an adult. Part of the challenge may be that financial education isn’t part of the average school curriculum so most people are forced to learn through trial and error. New York Times best-selling author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” series, Robert Kiyosaki, used this fact as his inspiration to create the CASHFLOW® board game 25 years ago.
— Robert Kiyosaki
“The purpose of a business is to solve a problem and the problem we saw was that there was little to no financial education throughout the school system globally,” said Kiyosaki. “We decided to take on the task of bringing financial education to anyone who wanted it. Financial literacy doesn’t have to be boring; you can learn a lot by playing CASHFLOW® and taking risks you might not feel comfortable doing with real money.”
CASHFLOW® the board game was the first product created by The Rich Dad Company in 1996. The purpose was to elevate the financial well-being of anyone who played the game. The mindset of the creator was to get players to take baby steps toward an education about the cause and effect of money management, investment risk and reward.
The instructional brochure included in the first iteration of CASHFLOW® was essential the first draft of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book that went on to sell over 32 million copies in more than 51 languages across more than 109 countries. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” was on the New York Times bestsellers list for over six years which launched a series of books and related products. It was also the first self-published book to make the New York Times top 10 bestseller list.
“The interesting thing about playing CASHFLOW® is that in general, games are a reflection of real-life behavior,” Kiyosaki said. “Any game you play, whether it’s a sport or board game or any competition really, will bring out a person’s true behavior. The behaviors that show up in the game will also show up in your life. As you play CASHFLOW®, watch the strategies of the other players, as well as your own, to determine if how you play the board game is how you play in life. It can be eye-opening.”
CASHFLOW® and the more recently introduced CASHFLOW® for Kids aren’t your average financial literacy games. The award-winning personal finance games use the best components of stock investing games, business building games, and real estate investing games to challenge players’ perceptions of how to generate and sustain wealth.
The object of the board games is to increase each players’ financial IQ so they can maximize earning potential, build a more passive income through investments, start working smarter not harder and find ways to make their money work for them. Ultimately, players will learn how to get out of the “rat race” and onto the “fast track” – both in the game and in the real world.
Updated in 2020, CASHFLOW® game elements now include “dream” spaces on the fast track portion of the board. Creators believe having a dream is a remarkably important element to keep people motivated when times get tough. Additionally, gender stereotypes were removed from professions cards, paper money was reintroduced and the board is more visually appealing with new font and more vivid colors.
“The reason I love games, and the reason I created CASHFLOW® and CASHFLOW® for Kids, is whether you did well in school or not, the more you play the games, the smarter you will get financially,” Kiyosaki added. “My dad thought making mistakes was bad but the only place that’s bad is in school. In the real world, a person who makes the most mistakes - and learns from them - wins. With these games, I want players to make as many mistakes as they can, try new things and most importantly, learn. Players should set out to have fun and take risks, after all, its only play money.”
Since its release, CASHFLOW® has been played by hundreds of thousands of families around the world, making it one of the most popular board games ever. CASHFLOW® for Kids is ideal for children ages 6-12. For more information, visit https://www.richdad.com/.
Purchase CASHFLOW® and CASHFLOW® for Kids on Amazon.com. Adult: $79.95/Kids: $69.95
