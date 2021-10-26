GTL’s Lowering of Rates to Adhere to FCC Order Highlights Complexities of Telecommunications Industry
Providing customized communication services in correctional facilities is not a “one size fits all” approach, but free communications are part of GTL’s DNA
We understand the importance of communication between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones.”FALLS CHURCH, VA., UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, announced that it has spent the past several months collaborating with its facility customers to implement the Federal Communication Commission’s new rate caps for phone calls for incarcerated individuals.
— Matthew Caesar, GTL executive vice president, customer solutions
The nature of the FCC order highlights the complexity of the telecommunications industry, where security, infrastructure, management, correctional-grade hardware, and the requested technology are all factors in providing customized communication services. Correctional facilities that implement the latest in communication and technology resources can provide a more rehabilitative environment, which is better for both incarcerated individuals and facility staff.
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to providing communication services within correctional facilities, but we are focused on providing innovative technology that meets both the needs of the facility and the needs of the users because we understand the importance of communication between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones,” said Matthew Caesar, GTL executive vice president, customer solutions. “It takes hundreds of engineers, technical support teams, installers, and others to develop and implement each system to meet specific requirements. The GTL team is one of the best, and we applaud their work in executing our mission to enable meaningful connections.”
GTL brings value to its customers through expanded services and products, which are upgraded and improved regularly to ensure consistent connection. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted correctional facilities and their communications for much longer than anticipated—phone calls, messages, and video visits are mainstays in a world where face-to-face interactions are still limited.
All of GTL’s communication platforms—calling, messaging, and video visitation—are part of a permanent free communications program that offers a weekly option depending on the facility, whether it is a free 15-minute phone call every week or two free messages every day. Instituted in August 2020, the program began providing free weekly communication options to incarcerated individuals at state correctional facilities and was extended the next month to county jails, encompassing all customer facilities.
Since the program began, GTL has provided over 100 million free phone calls, while also working with facilities to lower rates, even before the FCC order was issued. These changes resulted in over $100 million in savings to family members and friends of incarcerated individuals. In addition, GTL also provides service to facilities in jurisdictions, like San Francisco, that have chosen to offer taxpayer-funded communications that are free to the end user.
“Lowering rates and providing free communications for incarcerated individuals and their family members and friends is an integral part of our company DNA, and every business decision is rooted in what is best for our customers,” said Deb Alderson, GTL president & CEO. “I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication shown by the GTL team in implementing the FCC order—while an intense process, it was made easy by the fact that we have been lowering rates for family and friends over the past several years.”
###
About GTL
For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Victoria Bendure
Bendure Communications
+1 202-374-9259
email us here