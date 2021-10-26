Computer Prodigies to Start Annual Holiday Food Drive

The company is well-known for its computer, iPhone, and iPad repair services in Chicago.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Prodigies is pleased to announce it will be starting its annual holiday food drive in November.Computer Prodigies is a Chicago-based repair shop specializing in PCs, laptops, gaming gear, and mobile devices. The company has been serving the Chicago area for nearly 15 years and is renowned for taking pride in being a highly community-focused family-owned business.In the company’s latest news, Computer Prodigies will be starting its annual holiday food drive beginning in November – an initiative the company has taken on for the past 10 years. The team at Computer Prodigies is very excited about this annual event and they have already begun the planning stages.“We derive our inspiration for all of our events from the positive response we receive from our community and strive to give back in any way we can,” says Justin Cardoza, founder of Computer Prodigies. “Since our inception, we have been able to collect and donate over 6,000 lbs of food through our famed annual holiday food drives – and we expect this year will be our best yet.”The food drive will be held at the company’s office located at 5034 S. Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632.At its core, Computer Prodigies offers a host of technology repair services to support clients in a number of ways, including:• iPhone screens• iPad screens• Desktop/laptop repair• MacBook repair, including motherboard repair for other computer businesses in the area• Virus removal• Screen damage• Screens and cosmetic damage• Business card design & print• And moreFor more information about Computer Prodigies, please visit https://www.computerprodigies.com About Computer ProdigiesComputer Prodigies was founded in the early 2000’s by Justin and William Cardoza. Though household Internet and technology were still relatively new at the time, the Cardoza household was already tech-savvy. The two brothers quickly realized they wanted to turn their passion into a life calling and, thus, Computer Prodigies was born.Today, Computer Prodigies is one of the best rated repair shops in Chicago. The company recently celebrated its 10th year anniversary.