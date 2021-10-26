Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market in APAC Observe Significant Growth, Claim by Allied Market Research
Increase in direct healthcare costs, development of technologically advanced diagnostic products, & demand for acquired infection diagnostics from middle and low-income countries drive the growth”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in direct healthcare costs, development of technologically advanced diagnostic products, and demand for hospital-acquired infection diagnostics from middle and low-income countries drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market. However, lack of awareness and consequences of antibiotic-resistant infections hinder the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of awareness programs by various organizations and supportive government initiatives create new opportunities in the next few years.
— Allied Market Research
Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market generated $418.93 million in 2019, and is projected to generate $780.88 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, major winning strategies, value chain, and competitive landscape.
Explore Report Description@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-hospital-acquired-infection-diagnostics-market-A08861
Covid-19 Scenario:
- The development of easy-to-use and quick result-delivering devices has been carried out by diagnostic test manufacturers to support testing outside of laboratory settings for Covid-19 as there has been shortage of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity.
- In the regions severely affected by Covid-19, surgical procedures have been reduced to life or limb salvaging cases only as per the new government directives or hospital guidelines. This measure would make hospital beds and healthcare providers available for coronavirus-infected patients. In addition, there will be saving of personal protective equipment (PPE) and probability of viral transmission would be reduced among patients and staff.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market based on product, infection type, test type, end use, and country.
Based on test type, the urinalysis segment held the highest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on infection type, the surgical site infections segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market, and is expected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on country, India contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the total share, and will maintain its dominant share by 2027. In addition, this country is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9226
Leading players of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market analyzed in the report include Becton, Dickinson And Company, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., BIOMERIEUX SA, Siemens, and NG Biotech.
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”
Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:
Non-surgical Aesthetic Market Global Research By 2030
Acrylic Teeth Market Global Research By 2030
Amifampridine Market Global Research By 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn