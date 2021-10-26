Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027
The paperboard packaging finds application in industrial goods and machinery, which are included in various other segments.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material with the reusability of paperboards are driving the demand for the paperboard packaging market.
The global Paper Packaging market is forecast to reach USD 262.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the manufacturing industries in the developing economies for the use of paperboard packaging. Moreover, the growing awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material with the reusability of paperboard packaging is fostering the market demand. However, the usage plastics due to its cost-effective, durable, and reusable properties are hampering the market demand.
Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.
Key participants include:
Nippon Paper Industries
ITC Limited
Mondi plc
Metsä Group
International Paper Company
Oji Holding Corporation
Smurfit Kappa Group
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
Stora Enso Oyj and Outlook Group LLC
among others.
The COVID-19 impact:
As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic, which has cut demand for many forest product segments, majorly paperboard market. Over a couple of months, there will be a series of both positive and negative shocks, as manufacturers and their suppliers respond to providers changing needs. With a poor global situation, the export-dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable. The containerboard market is expected to experience decrease in to weak consumer demand in markets for the merchandise exports.
