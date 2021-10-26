IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, TREAT YOUR POOCH TO A UNIQUE GIFT AND HELP SAVE ENDANGERED DOGS’ LIVES
Online dog gift box company announces uniquely packaged treats for a worthy causeBRICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawtectingpaws.com, the online doggie treats, and pet care products company, has announced a seasonal subscription box — Pawfectly Packaged — to pamper your pooches and yourself in the process. That’s not all. When you purchase a gift box, a portion of your payment will be donated to different animal shelters/rescue centers. Pawtectingpaws.com is not a distributor of a major name pet food supply chain but rather champion small American businesses that put as much care and devotion into the products they make as you do into looking after your pets.
Each box is carefully curated with 8-9 items that both you and your dog can enjoy and is valued at around $100. As well as staple items such as Farm Hounds Treats, a reversible bandana for your dog, poop bags, and matching hair ties for you — essential when chasing after your dog in the park
As well as supporting small businesses with your purchase, you will also be helping sustain the essential work carried out by animal shelters and no-kill rescue centers across the country as a donation of 10% of the company’s proceeds each quarter will be given to these worthy causes.
If you fall in love with the boxes (which you surely will!) and realize there're not enough goodies to go around for all your pets, don’t worry. You can buy additional products by using the code PAWFECT to receive a discount on each additional product you add to your box.
If you don’t want to commit to a seasonal subscription (each box is shipped out between the 1-10th of each seasonal month (Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter) that’s pawfectly ok. You have the option to make a one-time purchase although you'll receive extra savings by buying quarterly or annually.
Also, shipping is free in the USA for our subscription boxes. So give your fur baby and yourself something to look forward to each season with our Pawfectly Packaged box. You'll discover, it's the pawfect gift!
To order a gift box for your pet please go to: https://giftsformypet.weebly.com
