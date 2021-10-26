The SOHO Int'l Film Festival Returns Nov 4th with Virtual/Livestreamed Presentations and an In-Person Awards Night Gala
Soho Intl Film Festival
A virtual presentation of films in competition and exhibition, including livestreamed Q&A panels with filmmakers and cast members and more
The filmmaking community is strong and truly resilient. Through the challenges of the past year, the stories continue to be told. We are excited and very proud of this year's presentation.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC), Presented by SOHO Film Forum, is back running from November 4th thru the 9th with a virtual presentation of films in competition and exhibition that include livestreamed Q&A panels with filmmakers, cast members and more. The Festival can be viewed from devices such as Apple TV, Roku, on PC/Laptops, and on mobile phones or tablets.
— Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming
This year’s festival contains a diverse selection of Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Series Pilots and Animated Films submitted by filmmakers from across the globe including:
Opening Night Films:
-US Short: THE MECHANIC -- World Premiere
-US Feature: DEAD BODY -- World Premiere film about two lifelong friends who must come together to dispose of a dead body and high-jinks ensue.
-World Short: TIME WILL TELL [Austria] -- US Premiere
-World Feature: SHIBIL [Bulgaria] -- Northeast Premiere adaptation of the famous Bulgarian story written by Yordan Yovkov.
Other Premieres include:
-World Premieres: The Love in the Fury, Mouthpiece & Plus Two
-US Premieres: Choked (UK), Lea (Italy), No Mother (Austria), Time Will Tell (Austria), Will You Find Me (Australia)
-Northeast Premiere: Beach Claw, Faleminderit (Luxembourg), Founder, Girl in Golden Gate Park, Houseplants
-East Coast Premiere: Distressed, The Dump, The Longest Day of the Year, Torchlight
-NY Premiere: of The Fable of a Song - Documentary featuring Country Music Duo from Nashville The Young Fables (from USA's showcase television series Real Country featuring Shania Twain.)
-The New Abolitionists: documentary about human sex trafficking in Southeast Asia
Some of the events include Livestreamed Q&A and Industry Panels spanning from Financing & Distribution to Safety & Responsibility on Set, and Virtual Networking Events for attendees and more thru the festival dates.
Following the five-day virtual screenings, SOHO Film Forum will be hosting the SIFFNYC's Red Carpet Awards Night Gala at the new Selina Rooftop in Chelsea, New York City.
Some notable Actors featured in Films for this year’s festival include Eric Roberts (Batman), Lynn Cohen (Hunger Games), Charlie Robinson, Ian Buchanan (Twin Peaks), Billy Wirth (The Lost Boys), Alain Uy ( Helstrom), Elias Janssen (Jane The Virgin) and Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show)
Past attendees of the Festival include Octavia Spencer, Pierce Brosnan, Bobby Cannavale, Armand Assante, William Sadler, Dominic Purcell, Danny Aiello, Richard Kind, Frank Vincent, Luis Guzman, Carrie Preston, Beth Grant, Sean Young, Alysia Reiner, Kevin Jonas, Margaret Colin, Mark Feuerstein, Melissa Archer, Constancce Schulman, Adam Brody, Josh Lawson, Matthew Daddario, Coach Tom Coughlin, Lans Kinsey, Jessica Hecht, Zach Grenier, Patrick Fischler, Cady McClain, David Zayas, Michael Imperiolli, Steve Schirripa, Tony Sirico, and Vinny Pastore, to name a few.
“The filmmaking community is strong and truly resilient.” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of Programming. "Through the challenges of the past year, the stories continue to be told. We are excited and very proud of this year's presentation."
The Festival also just announced the Members of the Jury for 2021:
-MARCI PHILLIPS: Head of the New York office covering the East Coast talent pool for ABC Television Network and Disney+.
-ERNABEL DEMILLO: A veteran New York City Broadcaster and Journalism Educator famous for her reporting and anchoring work for “Good Day New York.”
-FABIO GOLOMBEK: President of F.J. Productions, Inc. since 2002, supervised shows like: The Hollywood News Report, TNT Buzz and Planeta Brazil.
-VICTORIA CORDOVA: Award-winning writer, producer, director, and comedienne who’s worked with actors such as Will Ferrell and Robert De Niro.
-CADY MCCLAIN: Three-time Emmy Award winning Actress and Director and SIFFNYC Filmmaker Alum.
-CHRIS KIELY: Talent/Literary Manager for Authentic Management previously at IMG and Marilyn Agency working with Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum and Brooklyn Decker.
-CARLOS E. HERNANDEZ: Founder of Talent and Literary management firm, IKIGAI Management.
-DARYN SIMONS: Producer, Talent Manager, Digital Strategist, Entrepreneur and Partner of Cohesive Entertainment Group.
The SOHO International Film Festival was founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos. This year’s festival is presented by the SOHO Film Forum. SIFFNYC celebrates the cutting-edge of digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling, and encourages new and seasoned filmmakers from here in New York City and around the world to create and send in their fresh and innovative cinematic pieces.
The full schedule and ticketing will be announced and posted at http://www.sohofilmfest.com
Richard Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
+1 516-729-6872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
SOHO 10 Highlights