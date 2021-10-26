Automotive Seats Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Opportunities and Investment by 2027
Automotive seats market is projected to grow at a rate of 2.9% in terms of value, from USD 62.07 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 79.22 Billion by 2027NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Automotive Seats market was valued at USD 60.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 76.41 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1%. The study covers automotive seating solutions, which are required for various vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, etc. Automotive seating is available in different technologies such as automatically adjustable, temperature controlled and ventilated type. Increased research and development in this space has enabled the automotive industry with a range of advanced seating solutions for the customers. Recent emergence of finger touch adjustable seats is a disruptive development in the automotive industry.
The accelerating growth of the automotive industry, high market demand for advanced technology products by new automotive enthusiasts, emergence of the non-conventional passenger car segment, development of the budding shared mobility platforms such as uber, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable automotive regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, rising commodity costs, prevailing trade wars between various economies, stringent industry regulations and existing low-price delivery pressure from manufacturers on OEMs are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Automotive Seating market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 2.9% and 2.7% CAGR, respectively. High market demand for power assisted automotive seats across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions
The electronic controlled segment of the automotive seats takes up about 31.5% of the market share and is growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. The manual segment takes up about 68.5% of the market share
The Automotive Seats market is anticipated to experience tremendous growth in the Electronic control type segment owing mainly to the changing consumer demands
Manufacturers are focusing on producing efficient vehicles, due to which they have started using lightweight materials to increase the weight/power ratio. This has resulted in a surged consumption of composites, which would further expand the automotive seating material market
Meeting safety regulations and standards across various economies would be a key priority for automotive seat manufacturers. Current scenario has made it mandatory for the designers to meet safety compliances
Key participants include Magna International, Lear Corp., Visteon, Faurecia, Adient, Toyota Boshoku, Johnson, Hyundai Dymos, Brose, Daewon, NHK Seating of America Inc., Tachi – S
Key Reasons to Buy the Report:
The Automotive Seats market report analyzes the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.
It comprehensively studies the key segments and sub-segments of the market.
The report is presents a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.
The report offers vital information on the leading industry players, along with their market values, sales volumes, and business growth strategies.
Furthermore, the report highlights the strategic developments taking place in the global Automotive Seats market during the forecast period, such as expansions, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Seats market on the basis of technology type, control type, seat type, fabric type, vehicle type, and region:
Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Ventilated
Non-Ventilated
Control Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Electronic
Manual
Seat Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Lumbar Support
Massage
Standard
Bucket
Fabric Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Genuine Leather
Synthetic Leather
Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Personal
Shared Mobility
Commercial
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Table of Content:Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Tightening automotive safety regulations
3.2. Market demand for automatic car seats
3.3. Development of the global automotive industry
3.4. Worldwide cases of injuries in vehicle accidents
Chapter 4. Automotive Seats Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Seats Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Automotive Seats Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
4.3. Regulatory framework
4.4. Automotive Seats Market Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Market driver analysis
4.4.1.1. Emergence of the electric and hybrid vehicle segment
4.4.1.2. Launch of electronically assisted seats
4.4.2. Market restraint analysis
4.4.2.1. Trade regulations imposing high trade tariffs
4.4.2.2. Cost of materials used in seat manufacturing
4.5. Key opportunities prioritized
4.6. Automotive Seats Pricing Analysis
4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's
4.8. Automotive Seats PESTEL Analysis...
