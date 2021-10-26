(Video) Anniversary of Reyhaneh Jabbari’s Execution and Plight of Iranian Women

(PMOI/MEK Iran) & (NCRI): October 25 marks the anniversary of the execution of Reyhaneh Jabbari. Iran’s misogynist regime hanged Reyhaneh because she had killed Morteza Sarbandi, an official of the Ministry of Intelligence, in self-defense, as he attempted to rape her.

The regime's misogynous judiciary officials verbally assaulted Reyhaneh each time at court. The criminal judge Tardast blatantly told Reyhaneh that she "should have let him rape her and then filed a complaint."

My kind mother, Sholeh, the one more dear to me than my life, I don't want to rot under the soil. I don't want my eye or my young heart to turn into dust. So that it is arranged that as soon as I am hanged my heart to someone who needs them as a gift.

"Dear Sholeh, today I learned that it is now my turn to face Qisas (the Iranian regime's law of retribution). I am hurt as to why you did not let me know yourself that I have reached the last page of the book of my life.

Reyhaneh stands as an example of Iran's defenseless women who are handed the death penalty without deserving it. At the same time, she has become an icon for brave women who do not succumb to the Iranian regime and its demands.

Reyhaneh was viciously tortured to make false "confessions" which would whitewash the methods & image of the Ministry of Intelligence, but she did not give in. Instead, she wrote about the incident & about many women in the clerical regime's jails who

Reyhaneh portrayed the oppressive discrimination against women by the clerical regime & specifically the judiciary officials. I admit that I no longer care to live this kind of life. It seems to me that life is not just breathing & passing the times.