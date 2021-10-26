Direct Fulfillment USA offers a Range of Cloud 3PL Services for its E-Commerce Clients

FROM ORDER FULFILLMENT TO RETURNS MANAGEMENT, THE US BASED COMPANY TAKES CARE OF ALL THE E-COMMERCE NEEDS FOR ITS CLIENTS

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Fulfillment USA has proudly announced that it is offering a wide range of services for the booming e-commerce industry worldwide. The US based company offers Cloud 3PL service for the e-commerce fulfillment needs of its growing number of clients from around the world, and it also takes great pride in offering several other services. Moreover, Direct Fulfillment USA is emerging as a reliable platform for managing orders, inventory and returns, and it also provides efficient and all-inclusive logistics solutions. Drop shipping, returns management, and other e-commerce related services are all offered by the same company, making it a one-stop solution provider for all kinds of e-commerce needs of this rapidly growing industry.“With our growing national and international shipping network with an increasing number of remote shipping agents across the United States, we pride ourselves by blending innovation and technology with a dedicated team of professional experts.” Said the spokesperson of Direct Fulfillment USA, while talking about the company’s shipping network. “We also have a cost effective business model, dedicated customer service, preparation services, returns management, and much more.” she added. The software used by the company is one of the major reasons behind its worldwide success, because it empowers the clients and enables them to control, track and monitor everything about their shipment.In addition, Direct Fulfillment USA takes a strategic approach to storage and fulfillment, and it is a world-class SaaS platform. This platform provides a single interface that connects users with the shipping agents directly and keeps them updated at every step of the process. Other key services offered by the platform include drop shipping, order fulfillment, mail forwarding, Amazon preparation services, returns management, and much more. by consolidating multiple purchases into one delivery, customers can save a lot of money in their shipping costs. This is a major reason why the shipping rates of the company are so dramatically lower than its competition.For more information, please visit the website at : https://www.directfulfillmentusa.com