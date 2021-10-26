Managed Goose Hunts Scheduled in Garrett County Nov. 22-24

October 26, 2021

Permits, Reservations Taken for Deep Creek, Broadford Lake Sites

Photo by Larry Hindman, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources presents an annual Canada goose hunting opportunity on Deep Creek Lake and waterfowl hunting at Broadford Lake in Garrett County in November. These hunts are done by permit and reservation only on November 22, 23, and 24, 2021. Permits can be obtained online now, and registration for blinds sites can be done within four days of the hunt date.

Participants can apply to hunt one of three blind sites on Deep Creek Lake and one of four blind sites on Broadford Lake. While hunting, participants must stay within 50 feet of the stake or buoy marking the designated blind site, except for the purpose of retrieving game. Maps of the hunting sites is available on the department’s website.

Interested hunters can apply for the permit online. Reservations are managed through the Southern Region Permits Office; to register for a blind site and for any questions about the reservation process, hunters should call 301-743-5161. More information about the hunt is available by calling 301-334-4255.