The squamous non-small cell lung cancer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% till 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Advances in molecular biology and tumor immunology have enabled the development of NSCLC targeting therapies, which have the ability to impede cancer growth by altering chemical reactions associated with oncogenic driver mutations

Success of approved squamous non-small cell lung cancer therapies, such as Keytruda®, Opdivo® and Portrazza®, has resulted in a surge in interest of biopharmaceutical developers in this rapidly evolving domain. Presently, the ability of these therapies to effectively treat NSCLC, an aggressive form of lung carcinoma, justifies its potential as a promising disease management recourse. In addition, promising clinical results of pipeline candidates are anticipated to draw in more investments to support product development initiatives.

Key Market Insights

More than 85 product candidates are being investigated to treat metastatic or advanced squamous NSCLC patients

More than 78% of the therapies are being evaluated in early stages, either as monotherapies or in combination with other products. Further, majority of these therapies (45%) are designed for administration via the intravenous route. It is worth highlighting that, till date, five biologics and one small molecule have been approved for the treatment of squamous NSCLC.

Several big pharma players have an advanced pipeline of drugs targeting squamous NSCLC

Over 34 companies engaged in this domain represent large / very large businesses. Although biologics emerged as the most prominent type of molecule in the overall pipeline, big pharma players were observed to prefer developing small molecules against lung carcinomas. Interestingly, 53% of such firms are based in North America.

240+ clinical trials for squamous NSCLC therapy focused clinical trials were registered, worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 56%, during the period 2017-2020. Of the total number of trials registered, close to 40% have already been completed, while 30% of the studies are actively recruiting participants.

Partnership activity has grown at an annualized rate of nearly 48%, between 2017 and 2020

Maximum number of partnerships were observed in 2020, indicating a recent increase in the activity. Majority of these agreements were reported to be product development and commercialization agreements, representing over 35% of the total number of instances.

The squamous non-small cell lung cancer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% till 2030

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by encouraging clinical trial results and growing demand for targeted and personalized therapeutic modalities. Biologics currently capture a significant market share, with the maximum revenue generation potential being associated with monoclonal antibodies; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to squamous non-small cell lung cancer?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What are the principal therapies being developed by the industry players?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the contributions of big pharma players in this field?

What are the key geographies where research on squamous non-small cell lung cancer is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts in this field?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the non-small cell lung cancer market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Molecule

Biologics

Small Molecules

Type of Therapy

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Intradermal

Oral

Subcutaneous

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World

The research includes detailed profiles of 22+ drugs being developed by key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the developer, details related to its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Akesobio

Alphamab Oncology

Arcus Biosciences

Astrazeneca

BeiGene

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Hengrui Medicine

Henlius

Innovent Biologics

Junshi Biosciences

Macrogenics

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron

Roche

SinoCellTech

