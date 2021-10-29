Fast Rising Rents Presenting Investment Opportunities for UK Expats

The demand for city centre rental properties is putting pressure on rental stock and, consequently, driving up the cost of rents.

The average renter outside of London is now paying nearly £500 more a year (£456) compared to 2020.

Demand for rental properties outside of London was nearly 80% higher in 2021 than the average levels of tenant demand between 2017 and 2019.

With university resuming in a more normal fashion, many students are also moving back to city centres – including from abroad, which is causing an influx of rental opportunities for UK expat and foreign national investors.