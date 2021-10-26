Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Trend – Advancement in implantation technique.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of bone and age related issues is a key factor boosting revenue growth of the global next generation implants market.

Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market.

next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global geriatric population with rising age-related bone diseases is a key factor driving demand for next generation implants. Major companies are focusing on development of next generation medical implants such as cardiac devices, retinal implants, neurostimulators, and blood pressure sensors, which can bring improvements in patients’ lives and help them to continue their daily activities with least amount of discomfort.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market is expected to reach USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 3.43 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In April 2019, Biotronik launched Acticor DX and CRT-DX Devices. The new ICD Acticor system offers dual-chamber diagnostics without any requirement of an atrial lead.

The orthopedic implants segment in the global next generation implants market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during forecast period. Rising prevalence of bone-related issues and conditions is a key factor fueling demand for orthopedic implants.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of advanced technologies and increasing aging population are propelling growth of the market in the region.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next generation implants (NGI) market based on application, material, end-use, and region as follows:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Ocular Implants

Dental Implants

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Metals and Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Polymers

Biologics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Orthopedic Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next Generation Implants (NGI)Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next Generation Implants (NGI)Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Advancements in implant technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost for radio medical implants

4.2.3.2. Risk of infection

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Regional analysis of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

