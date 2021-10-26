Hybrid Operating Room Market 2021 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Hybrid Operating Room Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals and increase in patient preference for affordable and effective surgical treatment is driving growth of the market

Hybrid Operating Room Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Hybrid Operating Room market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis.

hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Hybrid Operating Room (OR) is an advanced procedural space which combines traditional OR with an image guided interventional suite. The combination allows performance of highly complex and advanced surgical procedures. The rooms and teams are combined to meet the complex needs of patient surgery. These state-of-the-art spaces allow for the combination of image guided surgeries with open procedures.

Hybrid ORs allow smooth conversion from minimally invasive surgery space to an open procedure space by providing necessary capabilities and personnel in one space. Hybrid ORs have also led to development of new procedures, which provide patients with complex diseases wider options. Hybrid ORs permit surgeons to work in an efficient manner to achieve best outcomes. A variety of medical professionals work in hybrid ORs such as imaging professionals, surgeons, and other specialists to ensure complex needs of patients are met more efficiently.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/703

The global Hybrid Operating Room market is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million in 2028 from its valuation of USD 925.8 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Hybrid Operating Room Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2020, Glenwood Regional Medical Center opened an updated hybrid OR for minimally invasive procedures. The investment brings advanced minimally invasive care to community and offers the hospital’s surgical team with state-of-the-art amenities to treat patients. This results in shorter hospital stays and improved patient outcomes.

Intraoperative diagnostic system segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These systems are widely used in minimally invasive surgical procedures and offer functional guidance to surgeons and anaesthesiologists. Rising incidence of chronic diseases along with increase in demand for hybrid operating room equipment is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period as ASCs enable delivery of more cost-effective services in an environment that is less stressful than that in hospitals. ASCs are equipped with fully operational operating rooms with skilled professionals and require less stay period, which is favourable among most patients.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/703

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid operating room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Radiation Shields

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Neurosurgical

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Thoracic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Hybrid Operating Room Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Hybrid Operating Room Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing volume of surgical procedures

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Rising prevalence of on-road accidents

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Regional analysis of the Hybrid Operating Room market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-operating-room-market

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/703

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

RNA Transcriptomics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rna-transcriptomics-market

Slide Stainers Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/slide-stainers-market

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market

Flow Imaging Microscopy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flow-imaging-microscopy-market

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioanalytical-testing-services-market