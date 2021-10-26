Electrotherapy Market 2021 Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Segmentation

Emergen Research Logo

Electrotherapy Market Trend –Advancements in medical technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrotherapy Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Electrotherapy market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Electrotherapy market.

electrotherapy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements of healthcare technologies, rising adoption of electrotherapy units for sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic pain syndrome are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global electrotherapy market. Electrotherapy is a painless and non-invasive treatment for pain management. Electrotherapy systems consists of a battery-powered unit attached by wires to electrode pads. For this therapy process, electrode pads are placed on the affected area, and the system delivers small or low-intensity electrical impulses to the skin through electrode pads.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Electrotherapy market is expected to reach USD 1.30 Billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 950 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Electrotherapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Medtronic Plc., AliMed, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Nevro Corp., and Boston Scientific Corp.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In January 2018, Omron Healthcare introduced its first-ever TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) unit, named Avail. This wireless unit manages acute and chronic pain syndrome and can be operated through Omron's mobile application.

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment accounted for significantly high revenue share contribution to the global electrotherapy market in 2020. The segment is also expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation systems are used to treat chronic and nerve pain.

The market in Europe accounted for a robust double-digit revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and rising adoption of electrotherapy treatment for pain management are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrotherapy market based on treatment type, application, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE)

Interferential Current Therapy (IC)

Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD)

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Electro-Acupuncture (EA)

Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Sports Injury

Neuromuscular Dysfunction

Tissue Repair

Urine and Fecal Incontinence

Iontophoresis

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Electrotherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Electrotherapy Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing aging population

4.2.2.2. Growing concern regarding adverse effect of pain killers

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of alternative therapies.

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness about application of electrotherapy systems.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Regional analysis of the Electrotherapy market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

