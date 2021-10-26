Blood Collection Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders is a major factor boosting revenue growth of global blood collection market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood Collection Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Blood Collection market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis.

blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders, advent of liquid biopsy tests, and increasing demand for blood components. Blood collection is very crucial for specific diagnostic tests to determine effective treatment procedures. Blood samples can be collected from fingertip, arm, ear, and other parts based on the analysis to be produced.

Major blood collection methods are arterial sampling, fingerstick sampling, and venipuncture sampling. Fingerstick sampling involves collection of a very small amount of blood from the tip of a finger. This method is used for determining blood sugar level, hemoglobin level, iron deficiency, cholesterol level, find blood type, and others. Rapid technological advancements and application of automation technology in blood collection processes have resulted in attaining more accurate data within a short period of time. Hospital and nursing home segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Blood Collection market is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 4.79 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company's profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Blood Collection Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, Nipro Medical Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, SARSTEDT AG & Co., Macopharma, and Smiths Medical.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In March 2021, Reperio raised a seed capital of USD 6 million from Caduceus Capital Partners and Rogue Venture Partners. This investment will help Reperio to provide at-home medical test subscription service. This service offers blood test for measuring cholesterols, triglycerides and glucose level, blood pressure, resting heart rate, BMI, and relative fat mass.

Needles segment is expected to register a 6.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. High affordability, repeat purchase, and rising ease of use are major factors boosting revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing number of blood donation campaigns and major technological developments in healthcare infrastructure are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood collection market based on product, method, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Needles

Tubes

Blood Bags

Monitors

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automated

Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Nursing Home

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Regional analysis of the Blood Collection market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

