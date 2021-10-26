Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market is projected to reach US$ 5.43 Billion by 2028, Finds Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of accidents globally, increasing prevalence of diabetes and other diseases are significant factors driving market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis.

advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is projected to reach a market size of USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 at a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.

Advanced prostheses are designed to appear as life-like as possible, and rapidly evolving and advancing technologies in this field are further driving adoption of these solutions in the healthcare industry. Advanced prosthetics are available in different designs, but most have similar parts and components. Some parts are sockets, suspension mechanism, shafts, foot, hand or hook, and others designed for cosmetic enhancement purposes.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/496

The global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market is expected to reach USD 5.43 Billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 2.48 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC. among others.

Further key findings in the report

In February 2019, Colfax Corporation acquired DJO Global Inc. Colfax Corporation is an American corporation manufacturing welding, air and gas handling equipment, and medical devices.

Stationary prosthetics and exoskeletons are fixed; a patient cannot remove them as per convenience, while mobility prosthetics are easily removable and reattached.

Europe accounts for a significant share in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market revenue. Advancements in robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are key factors driving growth of the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are major revenue contributors to growth of the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/496

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market based on product type, application, mobility, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Lower Limb

Upper Limb

Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers

Others

Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Stationary

Mobile

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased investments in healthcare sector

4.2.2.2. Rising cases of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases

4.2.2.3. Rising advancements and developments in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of advanced prosthetics

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled and qualified professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Regional analysis of the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-prosthetics-and-exoskeletons-market

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/496

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

RNA Transcriptomics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rna-transcriptomics-market

Slide Stainers Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/slide-stainers-market

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market

Flow Imaging Microscopy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flow-imaging-microscopy-market

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioanalytical-testing-services-market