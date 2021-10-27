Luxurious and stylish Fremont Home Now on Market
Property Location: 348 Riesling Ct, Fremont, CA 94539FREMONT, CA, US, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feel at home in this spacious, comfortable, and luxurious Fremont Home
Rich in space, this gorgeous home is a true winner. With 2,887 square feet and 6018 all-square footage on offer, It can't go wrong, move, play and entertain.
Enjoy quality downtime in the comfort of the family room, entertain in style in the formal living room With an open concept to move, play or entertain to one heart's content. set under a soaring double-height ceiling or dine under the pendant light in the formal dining room. The heart of the layout is the kitchen with a suite of quality appliances, plenty of storage, and views over the dining area.
There are 5 bedrooms including a master suite and the junior suite that will be perfect for visitors that includes its own full bathrooms for those lazy days when kids don't want to take the stairs or someone wants to crash after work before dinner.
The new home will feel like a haven. Outside mature trees and an established garden await just beyond it on one side while beautifully manicured flowers line another path leading up to an elegant entryway with sweeping stone flooring welcoming guests from every angle of this most perfect place. The airport and Great America are also close by and 17 minutes from Downtown San Jose.
This home is so much more than just a place to live. It's an opportunity to make memories. To create traditions. Give the family a space they need not only now, but in the future too.
An exclusive 1-hour open house only will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, between 2:00-3:00 PM at 348 Riesling CT Fremont.
