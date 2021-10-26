Pet Grooming Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 5.81% from 2021 to 2028
The global pet grooming market is expected to reach USD 14.00 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2021 to 2028.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pet grooming market is expected to grow from USD 8.73 billion in 2020 to USD 14.00 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate in the global pet grooming market. China and Japan are major markets contributing to the regional growth. Rapid urbanization has been a significant force driving the market adoption of companion animals. As a consequence, a steady increase in demand for pet grooming shampoos is projected over the forecast timeframe.
Some of the major companies in the global pet grooming market are Ancol, Beaphar, Bob Martin, BOSHEL, earthbath, Ferplast, Hartz Mountain, Johnson's Veterinary Products, Just for Pets, Oster, Rolf C Hagen and Rosewood Pet Products among others. For instance, In November, 2019, leading pet food company Pets Choice has announced the acquisition of the Bob Martin Healthcare Factory, Goodwill, and Assets on 26 November 2019 after the administration of Bob Martin (UK) Ltd.
The type segment is divided into conditioners and shampoos, scissors and clippers, and combs and brushes. The conditioners and shampoos held the major market share of around 46.20% in 2020. It was due to the pet owners purchasing different forms of shampoos and conditioners for allergy prevention, colour enhancement, odor control, preservation of natural oils, and coat care among others. They not only help keep dogs clean but they also help to prevent skin diseases and hair loss. Increasing demand for safe and healthy products over the forecast period is expected to fuel the conditioners and shampoos segment.
The distribution channel segment includes online and offline distribution channel. The online distribution channel segment dominates the market and is valued at USD 6.34 billion in 2020 due to the growing penetration of mobile & internet and the rise of e-commerce sector.
Increasing usage of premium pet products and the pet parent’s concept are the drivers of the global pet grooming market. Pet adoption by single parents or childless parents would likely create growth opportunities for the pet grooming market over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, growing awareness of pet health is an important factor leading to increased demand for pet grooming products. Additionally, growing trend of organic products has encouraged producers to introduce organic grooming shampoos and pet conditioners. This, in effect, would possibly fuel market growth over the projected period. However, increasing incidence of pet allergies among caregivers is a major challenge for the pet grooming market as allergies to pets with fur are common, particularly among people with other allergies or asthma.
