Electrophoresis Market Demand, Trends, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Electrophoresis Market Size – USD 2.66 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend –Rising focus on drug design

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Outlook of Electrophoresis Market Growth

The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing focus on industry-academia research and increasing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy are other major factors driving growth of the global electrophoresis market. Electrophoresis is also known as cataphoresis process.

The report is refurbished with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electrophoresis market. The pandemic and subsequent social restrictions have dynamically changed the market and impacted the economic scenario of the market through disruptions in the supply chains, financial difficulties, and changes in the demands and trends of the industry. Moreover, a shift in consumer behavior has also affected the Electrophoresis industry. The report provides an in-depth impact analysis of the pandemic on the market to better understand the latest changes in the market and gain a futuristic outlook on a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/595

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In September 2020, Promega launched Spectrum Compact capillary electrophoresis benchtop DNA analysis instrument. This instrument allows life scientists to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.

Electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to register a 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation is a key factor driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in proteomics and genomics research and rising demand for personalized therapeutics are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report provides extensive coverage of strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships and agreements. It offers an accurate competitive landscape scenario of the Electrophoresis market based on both regional and global scale to offer the companies insightful data to capitalize on the emerging growth prospects and maximize their investment returns.

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Electrophoresis Reagents

Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems

Electrophoresis Software

Gel Documentation Systems

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research

Quality Control & Process Validation

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

The Global Electrophoresis Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/595

Critical points included in the report

The latest study is inclusive of a detailed examination of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Electrophoresis market.

It offers a synopsis of the various factors fueling or restraining market growth.

Moreover, the report helps businesses at the time of decision-making by providing helpful insights into the global market, as well as its varied segments and sub-segments.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global Electrophoresis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Electrophoresis Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising use of next-generation sequencing



4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Use of Hazardous chemicals.



4.2.3.2. Availability of alternative technologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrophoresis-market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market

Renewable Polypropylene Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/renewable-polypropylene-market

Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-reflective-and-anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Chromatography Resins Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-resins-market

3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market