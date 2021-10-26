Advanced Ceramics Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Size, Share, and Demand Report 2021 - 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Advanced Ceramics Market Size – USD 9.91 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing advances in nanotechnology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced ceramics market size reached USD 9.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include rising demand for advanced ceramic for high-performance characteristics, as well as increased use of advanced ceramic in the defense industry. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The need for lighter armor material and engine parts, wherein lower weight of composite materials is essential, is increasing rapidly.

The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market. The study comprises an exhaustive analysis of the contemporary market trends, for instance, the historical market data, estimated future market size, technological advancement, revenue share each region, micro- and macro-economic aspects, regulatory framework, and numerous growth trends observed in the global Advanced Ceramics market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Zirconate segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Zirconate is a key material because it has dielectric and ferroelectric characteristics, and increasing demand for zirconate in the electronics sector has been increasing steadily. Additionally, its capacity to withstand tensile strain as well as high electrical power makes it suitable for use in actuators, ultrasonic transducers, FRAM chips, and capacitors.

Some major companies in the market include CeramTec GmbH, 3M Company, CoorsTek, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., Ceradyne, Inc., Ortech, Inc., COI Ceramics, Inc., and Materion Corp.

In March 2021, Ceramtec integrated its superior piezoceramics production with ultrasonic sensor and transducer assembling. Through this integration, the business is now able to provide end-to-end service for specific high-power langevin transducers, as well as a full-service package that includes transducer designing, development, and manufacturing for a range of medical uses.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Advanced Ceramics market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into product types, applications, and end-users. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Filters

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ferrite

Titanate

Alumina

Zirconate

Silicon Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Nitride

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Catalyst Support

Engine Parts

Bio Ceramics

Electrical Equipment

Wear Parts

Electronic Devices

Filters

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

Medical

Environmental

Defense & Security

Chemical

Others

Regional Analysis of the Advanced Ceramics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key inferences influencing the revenue patterns of the market:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Advanced Ceramics market into a wide product spectrum.

The study covers essential data pertaining to the application landscape of these products, the demand for and market share held by each application type, along with their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A meticulous description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the key highlights of the global Advanced Ceramics market report.

