Data Center Security Market, Future Scenarios, Opportunities and Forecast - 2027

The adoption of cloud services and the growth of Big Data and virtualization, the demand for secure and reliable data storage has increased drastically.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pursuit of practices known to make data centers highly secure from attacks and threats is termed as data center security. Data center is considered to be a key resource for enterprises and thus needs dedicated security initiatives.

Emergence of data center security has helped in safeguarding critical information as well as applications across virtualized environments with optimum protection. Whether a business owner is employing hybrid or cloud environment, data center security market solutions offered by key players ensure high server security.

The data center security market is bifurcated in terms of solution, service, industry, and geography.

In terms of solutions, the market is segmented into physical and logical security solutions. The market is also segmented based on industry vertical namely healthcare, BFSI, information technology & telecom, energy, government and others. Market by service is divided into consulting services, managed security services and professional services. To study the market by geography, the market has been divided into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Strategies such as contact upgradation and joint ventures have helped the companies maintain a competitive edge in the market. Enterprises are observed making huge investments in research and developments to improve their brand image. Some of the prominent data center security market players include IBM, MacAfee, HP, Schneider Electric, Dell, Symantec, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks and Fortinet, Inc. among others.

