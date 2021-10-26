Fantom Developer Conference Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

The Fantom Developer Conference (FantomDC) kicked off on October 25 in Abu Dhabi (UAE). If there’s one thing that is already clear, it’s that this will be the most impactful crypto-focused conference of the year. Over four days (October 25-29), crypto thought leaders, innovators, developers, and enthusiasts join core members of the Fantom team for talks and breakout sessions focusing on Fantom, the fastest blockchain in the world.

/EIN News/ -- Abu Dhabi, UAE, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickets to FantomDC sold out quickly, and in addition to the 250 in-person attendees (total attendance was capped due to the global pandemic), hundreds are expected to attend virtually. Prominent speakers include Andre Cronje (Fantom core developer and creator of Yearn), Michael Kong (CEO of Fantom), Harry Yeh (Managing Director of Quantum Fintech), Roger Ver (founder of Bitcoin.com), and more.





FantomDC has star backing as well. The event was organized by Keynote Limited, the team behind the North American Bitcoin Conference and the World Blockchain Forum. Notable sponsors and partners include the household names Binance and Red Bull, institutional heavyweights like Protocol Ventures and the Quantum Fintech Group, and a range of projects involved in the booming Fantom ecosystem, including Tomb Finance, SpookySwap, SpiritSwap, Popsicle Finance, Overdrive, ZooCoin, and AnySwap.



Fantom has enjoyed a particularly eventful 2021: total value locked on the Fantom network has soared to $5B, and development on the ecosystem has exploded. Moreover, the Fantom Foundation has passed key milestones on its roadmap, including a major protocol update and launch of the Arton NFT marketplace. The conference opens as the Fantom token hits an all-time high in price, currently $3.20.

As Fantom’s growth sees the token move well into the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap, many believe that a revolution is underway in which nimble, future-tech blockchains shed the title of “alt-coin” to join Bitcoin and Ethereum as major industry players. With its 1-second transaction finality, low transaction fees, and green/eco-friendly infrastructure, Fantom leads the way for these next-generation decentralized platforms.

Focusing on addressing developers of all levels, FantomDC reflects the ethos of the Fantom team that has gone from strength to strength this year through a focus on delivering real-world applications rather than hype. The event promises to be both generative and dynamic and is worth keeping an eye on for signals for what’s next for Fantom.



