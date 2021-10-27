Artificial Intelligence In ICSI Is A Key Trend In The IVF Services Market

IVF Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in intra cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for embryo or spermatozoa selection. Intra cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) is usually used for couples which are facing serious problems with the sperm. Artificial intelligence can help in sperm selection, physiological ICSI (PICSI), intra cytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection (IMSI) and many more. Many research works are being carried out for this to develop AI-assisted sperm selection for ICSI. For instance, in March 2019, Olympus Corporation, a Japan based company manufacturing optical products collaborated with Jikei University School of Medicine to participate in a collaborative ICSI research project. The project aims at developing AI-assisted sperm selection aims to reduce the workload in intra cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), which will support embryologists in selecting good-quality sperm.

The global IVF services market is expected to grow from $12.75 billion in 2020 to $13.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the service providers resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to reach $21.97 billion in 2025. The global IVF services market is expected to reach $37.37 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global IVF services market, accounting for 32.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the IVF services market will be Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.0% and 12.1% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.7% and 11.1% respectively, during 2020-2025.

Major players covered in the global IVF services industry are Monash IVF Group, Virtus Health Limited, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Genea Limited, Boston IVF.

TBRC’s global IVF services market report is segmented by cycle type into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), donor egg IVF cycles, by service provider into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, clinical research institutes, by end user into fertility clinics, hospitals & other settings.

IVF Services Market - By Service Provider (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes), By End-User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Other Settings) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

