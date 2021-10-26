Energy Harvesting System Market Research Report 2021-26 : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Harvesting System Market Size” Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global energy harvesting system is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
An energy harvesting system can produce energy from different sources using advanced techniques. It converts ambient energy into electrical energy, which can beused to power various devices, including consumer electronics, implantable biosensors, wireless sensor nodes, and military equipment. It also finds utilization in low-power electrical products, such as sensors, watches and home appliances, as itprovides an efficient alternative to conventional power sources. In recent years, energy harvesting systems have gained traction as they can easily power remotely located electronic devices, sensor networks, and wearable electronics.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Energy Harvesting System Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the extensive implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Rapid urbanization and the rising demand for safe, power-efficient and durable systems have further escalated the need for energy harvesting systems in home automation and buildings since they need no maintenance and are cost-effective in nature. In addition to this, the emergence of tire pressure management systems (TPMS) in the automotiveindustry has necessitated the use of energy harvesting systems to power small electric components. Besides this, governments of various nations are promoting green and sustainable energy sources, which has resulted in the shift toward energy-saving technology. This is facilitating the adoption of energy harvesting systems in rural areas to avoid power interruptions and supplement the main source of electricity in the circuit.
Global Energy Harvesting System Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet , Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies AG), EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Powercast Corporation, STMicroelectronics SA and Texas Instruments Incorporated.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, component and application.
Breakup by Technology:
Light Energy Harvesting
Vibration Energy Harvesting
Electromagnetic/Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting
Thermal Energy Harvesting
Others
Breakup by Component:
Transducers
Power Management IC (PMIC)
Storage Unit
Breakup by Application:
Consumer Electronics
Building and Home Automation
Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
