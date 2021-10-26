PetDine Reinforces Commitment to Quality
Tirrel Miller, PetDine's new Director of Quality, and Mike Flot, PetDine's new Quality Assurance Manager
Team Expansion Raises the Bar for Industry Leading Quality Standards
This move supports our core value for the highest-quality contract manufacturing practices in the pet industry.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, has promoted Tirrel Miller to Director of Quality and hired Mike Flot as its new Quality Assurance Manager. Everything PetDine does is for the health of pets, including exceeding client expectations and helping them quickly succeed in the growing pet industry with the highest-quality pet supplements and treats on the market. The expanded Quality department amplifies PetDine’s commitment to Safe Quality Food (SQF) best practices.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine Founding Partner
“This move supports our core value for the highest-quality contract manufacturing practices in the pet industry,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine Founding Partner. “Tirrel will now take on enhanced responsibilities within our Quality division and work with Mike to reinforce our rigorous quality assurance operations, enabling us to further stress product quality and mitigate risk to meet expectations of clients and end-consumers.”
With PetDine’s recent announcement to increase production output at its Harvard, IL, manufacturing facility and with the opening of its Windsor, CO, facility in January 2022, upholding the highest quality standards in all aspects of its pet supplement and treat manufacturing is even more imperative. Led by Miller, the Quality Assurance team will continue to maintain comprehensive quality control and food safety practices, including upholding SQF certification and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) standards.
“PetDine is never one to rest on its laurels when it comes to helping clients bring superior products to market and doing what is ultimately best for happier, healthier pets,” said Tirrel Miller, PetDine Director of Quality. “Mike’s skills and experience will instantly strengthen our quality control processes through increased oversight at every level, resulting in maximum product quality outcomes that ensure pet treats and chews are ‘made better’.”
Flot earned a Microbiology degree from Colorado State University and has spent his entire career within food safety, quality and health departments for both small food manufacturers and large corporations. He has held management and senior-level positions for various organizations, including Senior Director of Food Safety and Quality with Claremont Foods and Vice President of Food Safety and Quality with Fresca Foods, bringing extensive knowledge to the PetDine Quality Assurance team.
For more information on PetDine and its expanded Quality Assurance team, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
