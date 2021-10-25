FORAY DESIGN’S SPRING REVOLUTIONIZES MOBILITY AIDS WITH INNOVATIVE DESIGN
Brooklyn-based assistive technology startup promotes independent living for individuals with physical disabilities.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart engineering is about more than technical execution. Rather than take cues from an outdated industry, Brooklyn-based assistive tech design firm, Foray Design, considered how individuals live and move in the world and started from scratch. Beginning in 2013, the company, led by co-founders Dr. Patricia Kavanagh and designer Colin Touhey, created a rolling walker that meets the aesthetic and functional needs of the 32 million Americans who have difficulty walking.
The founders of Foray Design saw a gap in the market of people who either hate using their walkers or just won’t use them at all, because the products on offer do not fit their practical needs nor their self-image. This includes some 500,000 people under the age of 65 who need to use an assistive device, as well as the rapidly growing population over 65.
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Foray Design launched its inaugural product, Spring rolling walker, in October 2019. The product’s slim, graceful lines belie its sturdy construction. In addition, The ergonomic design promotes upright posture by putting the user’s center of gravity between the front and rear wheels. A continuous, curved handlebar makes it easy for those with hand or wrist limitations to drive safely and comfortably Components are fully internal.
Its patented, easy-to-operate folding technology system allows individuals to open, adjust the height of, fold, and lock the Spring--all with the same motion.
The folded size is 27% of the open size, making it an easy fit in a closet or trunk. A passive brake prevents rollaway, and shock absorbers make it exceptionally stable.
The parking brake deploys immediately when the user opens the seat with one hand.
Commenting on the uniqueness of Spring and its benefits for individuals with physical disabilities, principal designer Colin Touhey stated. “Our mindset is that great quality products shouldn’t be limited to kitchen tools, wastebaskets, and mobile phones. They should extend to areas such as mobility and activity where folks use them every day simply to get around.”
For individuals or organizations interested in learning more about Foray Design and the Spring mobility aid, visit the company’s website, foraydesign.com. Spring is currently available for purchase on the company website and on Amazon, for $490. It is FSA/HSA eligible and is free to veterans with a VA prescription.
Next up for Foray: launching accessories for Spring. An enhanced storage bag that will accommodate a handbag or briefcase is in prototype, as is a snap-on tray that lets a person carry coffee, eyeglasses, etc. around the home. The fabric seat can be further developed to be exchanged or replaced so that the user can accessorize Spring for office, stadium, or restaurant.
Foray Design is an assistive technology firm that helps prepare individuals with mobility impairments for life's next steps. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Patricia Kavanagh and Colin Touhey, the company produces innovative mobility products designed to move beyond the stereotypes associated with medical devices. This includes its flagship product, the Spring upright walker.
