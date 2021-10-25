SEN Design Group Now Incorporates Business Education Opportunities Across All Membership Levels
Leading kitchen and bath industry organization responds to need for helping owners and sales designers intelligently grow their businesses
Our three membership tiers are now better designed to offer our members exactly what they need at a cost that is up front and affordable.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEN Design Group, the nation’s premier kitchen and bath industry buying group and business education resource, announced a recent revamp of its membership structure to increase access to business education opportunities for industry professionals. After helping many kitchen and bath businesses successfully navigate the complexities of the coronavirus pandemic, through private coaching and virtual education events, leaders at SEN Design Group have decided to make access to their wide array of education offerings more equitable.
“Under our previous structure, the majority of our educational opportunities were add-on expenses for our members. But we wanted to make sure our members had access to as much educational content as they wanted without added expense, so we have updated our membership structure to provide this much needed resource at a minimal monthly investment,” said Catherine Daugherty, Director of Membership at SEN Design Group.
“One of the things that I have experienced traveling from business to business, is that a lot of owners don’t have the kind of skills or background needed to run a successful business,” said Amy Porter, Training Director, Bridgewood Cabinetry, a SEN vendor partner. “SEN offers of all the tools that you’ll need to dive in deep with your business and look at numbers, and figure out what you need to change, and what’s working for you.”
SEN Design Group will now offer three tiers of membership with differing benefits based on the member’s specific needs:
· Associate Membership ($189 per month) includes basic access to industry-specific business and sales education opportunities; this level is targeted for industry firms and independent designers who may not want to participate in a buying group or attend semi-annual conferences.
· Signature U Membership ($249 per month) includes increased access to industry-specific business and sales education opportunities, as well as access to SEN Design Group’s purchasing power and networking community.
· Executive U Membership ($399 per month) includes everything in the Signature U Membership with additional benefits for industry leaders, such as dealer roundtables, a business development manual, personal profiling assessments for better hiring and communication, maximum quarterly rebates, and more.
“Our three membership tiers are now better designed to offer our members exactly what they need at a cost that is up front and affordable. A kitchen and bath business can choose precisely the benefits package that will help their business grow based on their needs,” added Daugherty.
All membership levels also include access to the DesignAlign Selling System Technology based on the Good-Better-Best (GBB) Sales Process, championed by many major manufacturers in the kitchen and bath industry, Harvard Business Review, and Fortune 500 companies. Deemed a kitchen and bath industry disruptor, one of DesignAlign’s main tools is a remodel cost estimator that saves time by reducing the sales cycle by several weeks, thereby exponentially increasing productivity. Vendors in DesignAlign are able to position their products in the system for substantial sales growth, designers are able to more efficiently close sales, and customers appreciate the less-stressful, time-saving decision-making process.
“The kitchen and bath industry is ripe for disruption. Technology will attract talented young people to enter our industry and build their careers leveraging these powerful tools. Which is what our industry needs for long-term growth and sustainability,” said Sarah Reep, a Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer with more than 30 years of industry experience and presenter at this year’s SEN Design Group Fall Conference.
A full list of benefits for each membership tier is available at sendesigngroup.com/become-a-member.
