The Astrologer Who Predicted the Pandemic Publishes Must-Read Calendar for 2022

Ema Kurent clearly predicted the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2018. Her latest publication, ‘Daily Moon 2022,’ is now available for purchase on Amazon.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a professional astrologer, teacher and writer, Ema Kurent has made several TV appearances and lectured all over the world in the course of her 30-year career. The author of the highly successful book Horary Astrology, Ema is renowned for making several successful public predictions, including her 2018 prediction of a large-scale epidemic in 2020 that she linked to China and the U.S. Details of this and other predictions can be viewed on Ema’s blog The author has now announced the highly anticipated publication of her book Daily Moon 2022 , a calendar giving practical advice on how to plan daily activities by recognizing the force of the Moon and the planets. Available in four editions for four different time zones, the calendar advises the reader on the best days/hours for business meetings, dating, shopping, travel, socializing, body care, medical treatments, household chores, writing, studying, and more.The daily calendar is followed by several chapters helping the beginner to come to grips with the basic astrological concepts as well as help the user to make the best possible use of the advice given in the daily calendar.“‘Astrology may not be science proper, but it is true, nevertheless,” says Ema. “My predictions are based on the fact that all life on Earth is synchronized with that which is 'above.' The daily advice will guide you into making the best decisions throughout the course of the entire year. It would also make a great Christmas gift for family or friends!”Ema adds that her book was written with laics in mind, with the goal of bringing astrology closer to them by teaching them to observe the lunar and planetary motions and apply this knowledge to their daily planning.The Moon, Ema explains, can be seen as energy vibration that subtly but profoundly affects our daily lives.“Women’s fertility cycle of 28 days exactly corresponds to one lunar orbit of the Earth. Can this be just a chance? It is not. The Moon ‘rules’ everything female and it also rules our moods, not just our bodies.”Daily Moon 2022 is currently available on Amazon in paperback format About the AuthorBorn and raised in the small European state of Slovenia, Ema Kurent, is a professional astrologer (DFAstrolS, QHP, CMA, ISAR CAP) with decades of experience in writing, teaching, consulting and publishing. Her Slovenian version of Daily Moon (Lunin vodnik) has been a bestseller in her native country for 17 consecutive years, while her latest English publications, Daily Moon 2021 and Daily Moon 2022 are available in four editions, applicable to four different world regions.