Web Performance Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players
Web Performance Market
Increase customer base, many organizations are adopting web performance solutions that is expected to boost the growth of the web performance market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in growth of the E-commerce industry and proliferation of images, videos, and rich media on the web are the key factors that drive growth of the market. In addition, rise in number of smart phone users across the globe also supplements the market growth. However, lack of awareness among industry verticals about benefits of web performance and high investment costs hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of internet of things and artificial intelligence among various businesses, owing to COVID 19 is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the web performance market.
Major players include : Akamai (U.S), CA Technologies (U.S), Cavisson (U.S), CDNetworks (Korea), Cloudflare (U.S), Dynatrace (U.S), F5 Networks (U.S), IBM (U.S), Micro Focus (U.K), Netmagic (India), Neustar (U.S), New Relic (U.S), ThousandEyes (U.S), and ZenQ (U.S) among others
COVID-19 scenario Analysis:
• The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the web performance market.
• Though governments have imposed lockdowns to contain spread of the virus, all businesses have moved to online for their operations, thus many organizations are adopting web performance solutions to increase their customer base which is propelling the growth of the web performance market.
