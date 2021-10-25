Network Access Control Market- Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally
Network Access Control Market
Next-generation network access control solutions offer the ability to control and detect endpoints, applications, network devices, and even users.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bring your own device (BYOD) trend has led to rise in security concerns, as unwanted devices or unauthorized users can introduce network breaches. It contributes toward increase in demand for network access control solutions across organizations. The ease of deployment, improved effectiveness, and reduced system complexity of these solutions is further leading to expansion. In addition, large-scale adoption of Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) networks is instrumental to significantly drive the market. However, the higher initial investment hinders the growth of the market to some extent. On the contrary, growth in privacy and security concerns around the globe provide lucrative opportunities for the network access control market in next few years.
Major players analyzed include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Aruba Networks, Avaya Inc., Bradford Networks, ForeScout Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, Sophos, Juniper Networks, and Extreme Networks.
Impact of COVID-19 on Network Access Control Market:
• The pandemic caused enormous challenges for industries across the globe to continue their operations despite of massive offices and facilities shutdowns.
• Organizations are being forced to adapt to novel working methods using information technology and its essentials such as data centers, departmental servers, cloud systems, and the digital devices of their remotely operating employees which is used to stay connected to each other and to access company’s data. As a result, demand for digital infrastructure is growing rapidly.
