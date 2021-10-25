Mayor Bowser and Lyft Announce Free Capital Bikeshare Memberships for All DC Residents

(Washington, DC) — Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Lyft announced that to help ease travel disruptions caused by reduced Metrorail service, starting Monday, October 25, Capital Bikeshare is offering one free 30-day membership to all DC residents.

“The service disruptions at Metro are deeply troubling for DC and the region. DC is open and we need a fully functioning transit system to get workers, students, and visitors across the city,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have been intentional, over the past several years, about making Capital Bikeshare more accessible and convenient for DC residents, and now we are proud to be able to offer this free one-month membership to every Washingtonian who might need it.”

To participate, riders should go to the “Ride Plans” section of the Capital Bikeshare or Lyft Mobile apps, or the “Pricing” section of the Capital Bikeshare website, capitalbikeshare.com, and select a 30-day membership for $0.

Once registered for the free membership, residents can take unlimited free 45 minute rides on the red classic Capital Bikeshare bikes – there will be no unlocking or travel fee. Rides longer than 45 minutes will cost $0.05/minute for a pedal bike. Ebike rides will cost $0.10 per minute from the first minute, a 33% discount from the normal rate. Taxes and out of hub fees will be charged separately. Participants will need a valid credit card and phone number to participate.

The District’s partnership with Lyft is managed through the Department of Transportation (DDOT).

“Bikeshare and trains play a complementary role as essential parts of DC’s regional transit network, and the Capital Bikeshare system stands ready to do everything it can to help serve as a backstop to rail during this reduction in Metro service,” said Caroline Samponaro, VP of Transit, Bike and Scooter Policy at Lyft. “We applaud Mayor Bowser for her leadership in making Capital Bikeshare free for 30 days to all DC residents and encourage everyone who can to take advantage of this fast, reliable and sustainable transportation option.”

In her historic Fiscal Year 2022 Fair Shot Budget, the Mayor made significant investments in the Capital Bikeshare program and cycling infrastructure, including:

80 new Capital Bikeshare stations so every resident has a station within 1/4 mile of home;

2,500 new e-bikes for the Bikeshare fleet and a 20-bike pilot of new adaptive Bikeshare bikes for people with disabilities;

30 miles of Protected Bike Lanes over the next 3 years (doubling current planned investments); and

17.4 miles of new pedestrian and bicycle trails for safer walking and biking.

About Capital Bikeshare

Capital Bikeshare is Metro DC’s bikeshare system, with more than 5000 bikes available at over 650 stations regionwide. The system was founded in September 2010 and provides residents and visitors with a convenient, fun, and affordable transportation option. Capital Bikeshare operates across seven jurisdictions: Washington, DC; Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, Fairfax County, and the City of Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.