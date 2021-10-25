Hotel Management Software Market Statistics 2021: Technical Signs Points Higher Growth In The Coming Years
Hotel Management Software Market
The trend of personalized guests experiences observed due to mobile technology is one of the driving factors for hotel management software adoption.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need for SaaS-based hotel management software is anticipated to drive growth of the hotel management software market in next few years. Its cost-effectiveness due to low maintenance and installation cost drive the demand for SaaS-based hotel property management software in the hospitality industry. In addition, rapid growth in hospitality as well as tourism industry plays a major role in the hotel management software market growth. Hoteliers are focused on implementing strategies &solutions prominently to enhance and maintain operational efficiencies and improve customer engagement.
However, integration complexities of the software system and inadequate availability of technically-skilled personnel restrain the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, new technologies such as internet of things (IoT), machine learning, and Artificial intelligence are expected to create opportunities for the cloud-based hotel management software market.
Major players analyzed include Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Protel hotel software GmbH., and Infor.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hotel Management Software Market:
• Hospitality industry is the most affected sector due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is affecting all levels of hospitality. As various countries around the world are facing lockdown, hotel rooms are lying vacant resulting into shut down of hotels.
• However, it is a temporary situation and eventually will be over. The post pandemic is expected to help flourish hotel management software market and significant adoption of software will be observed.
