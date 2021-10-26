Berg Consulting Group Completes 70th Deal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group is proud to announce their M&A intermediary work for the sale of “RefCheck”, a pre-employment screening company. Both the owner of “RefCheck” and the owner of the acquiring company are happy with the transaction that was facilitated by Evan Zatt, our chief M&A expert.
The buyer, seeking to grow through acquisition, engaged Berg Consulting Group to find an appropriate property. The seller, another screening company Berg has known for 18 years, wanted to retire after 35 years, so this was a great fit.
Another win-win-win and our 70th completed deal. We have the experience!
Bruce Berg
