Berg Consulting Group Completes 70th Deal

Berg Consulting Group logo

Berg Consulting Group logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group is proud to announce their M&A intermediary work for the sale of “RefCheck”, a pre-employment screening company. Both the owner of “RefCheck” and the owner of the acquiring company are happy with the transaction that was facilitated by Evan Zatt, our chief M&A expert.

The buyer, seeking to grow through acquisition, engaged Berg Consulting Group to find an appropriate property. The seller, another screening company Berg has known for 18 years, wanted to retire after 35 years, so this was a great fit.

Another win-win-win and our 70th completed deal. We have the experience!

Bruce Berg
Berg Consulting Group
+1 561-712-1277
bruce.berg@bergconsultinggroup.com

You just read:

Berg Consulting Group Completes 70th Deal

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bruce Berg
Berg Consulting Group
+1 561-712-1277 bruce.berg@bergconsultinggroup.com