Black-owned Digital Company “Culture Shock Galleries” (CSG) Uses NFT to Bring Hip Hop Community into the Crypto World

United States, California, Los Angeles, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSG, a Black-owned digital company, is launching the world's first mainstream fantasy hip hop game, powered by officially licensed NFT collectable trading cards.

CEO and founder of CSG and international talent agent Marion Frederic Madzimba, aka "Fred Frenchy," is the brainchild behind The Culture Cards concept that brings more significant exposure to the hip hop community in the crypto-world through NFT, or non-fungible tokens.

The first NFT drop on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, will be of iconic hip hop artist BIG PUN - the day of his birthday.

Whitelist for presale will be open from October 26th until October 28th.

End of the year will then see the launch of the Culture Coin, a coin that will “unlock the best of the culture".

Through multiple project partnerships, Culture Coin will provide exclusive access to official NFT drops from top-tier celebrities and hip hop icons, as well as unlock access to the best brands, limited-edition products and coveted experiences of The Culture.

Also, a community wallet will be created and used to create what could be the first 'Hip Hop Union'.

The Culture Coin will enable hip hop pioneers in need and assist in fields such as medical care, legal, health care and education.

"Our goal is to get more people of the "Culture" armed with the practical knowledge and unlock their potential to succeed in the crypto-NFT eco-system," said Frenchy. He describes CSG as a mission-driven multimedia and technology company, and a safe and trusted brand among Black and non-Black audiences.

"We are collaborating with pioneers, legends, icons and modern-day trailblazers with the aim of our ventures to give back to the people of the "Urban Community" or "Hip Hop Culture" of all races and all ages. Hip Hop is the number force in society and it is time for its pioneers, the architects of this movement to benefit from it".

He added: "We are working with many of the biggest hip hop artists and urban brands in the world, with relationships, build and cultivated over a couple of decades. The Culture Card is well-positioned to usher these global culture-makers and shapers into the NFT space and maximize NFT experiences for their fans."

CSG is looking to break boundaries with its high impact disrupting and empowering concept, which will, over time, create additional content in the areas of entertainment, sport, fashion and, of course, music.

Frenchy said: "I want to effect real change in the "Culture" and hold myself accountable in achieving that. I am investing in leading a "movement of change" and welcome anyone that shares this vision.

Change is disruptive and can be uncomfortable at times; you have two choices: either you embrace it or you reject it. One thing is sure, The Revolution is happening regardless. Don't get left behind".

