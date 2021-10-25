Activated Carbon Market Demand, Trends, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%, Market trends –High industrial growth in the Asia Pacific region.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Activated Carbon market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is being driven by its wide application in the medical or pharmaceutical sectors. The activated carbon is used as an adsorbent to reduce the pollutants produced during the manufacture of drugs. Stringent regulations regarding the removal of mercury from the natural gas production units, power plant emissions and other anthropogenic sources are expected to propel the demand for activated carbon during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Activated Carbon market and key segments is considered as a key contributor while formulating the market report. The report covers the present and future impact of the pandemic and offers a revenue estimation and a futuristic outlook of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report presents an extensive analysis of the emerging trends of the market and dynamic changes in the demand and supply chains.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/354

Competitive Scenario

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Activated Carbon market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are:

Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Prominent Systems Inc., Boyce Carbon, and Donau Carbon GmbH, among others.

Global Activated Carbon Market Segmentation:

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Bead Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon

Other Activated Carbon

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wood/Coal

Coconut Shell

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage Processing

Automotive

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Air Purification

Others

The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Analysis of the Regions of the Activated Carbon Market Include Regions such as:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request for Report Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/354

Key Features of the Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Activated Carbon market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Activated Carbon market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Activated Carbon market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Activated Carbon market

Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Activated Carbon Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Activated Carbon Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Check Over Mercury Emission for Pollution Control Leading the Demand for Activated Carbon



4.2.2.2. Research and New Product Development



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Scarcity of Raw Materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/activated-carbon-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries about the customization of the report or to know more details about it, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Explosion Proof Equipment Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/explosion-proof-equipment-market

Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

Energy Efficient Glass Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-efficient-glass-market

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market

Renewable Polypropylene Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/renewable-polypropylene-market