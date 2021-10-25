Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size Worth USD 41.20 Billion by 2027 at 15.1% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

The rising burden of chronic diseases, and the emphasis on self-management of patients' care are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Patient Engagement Solutions market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Patient Engagement Solutions market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

In July 2019, a two-partisan Legislative committee in the United States proposed a bipartisan bill to provide funds for the city, state, and federal governments in the amount of USD 25 million to create the Social Determinants Accelerator Program to enhance patient identification and collaboration. Throughout the projected timeframe, these measures are expected to increase demand for these facilities.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/10

The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Orion Health Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, GetWellNetwork Inc., Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., Lincor Solutions Ltd., YourCareUniverse Inc., and Athenahealth, Inc., among others.

Further Key points

As a result of promoting a hassle-free exchange of knowledge between patients and healthcare providers, the web-based / cloud-based distribution section came out in 2019. In addition, bulk data can be stored, and remote access allowed on these platforms.

Due to the constant development of patient commitment solutions and the increasing applications in consulting education, and implementation, the software segment dominated the market in 2019. Simple to configure and use electronic tools, easy access to relevant medication details, and allow health care providers to share medications remotely.

The rising prevalence, with constant monitoring of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes are expected to fuel demand for such services in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Patient Engagement Solutions market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Patient Engagement Solutions market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Patient Engagement Solutions Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Patient Engagement Solutions in this industry vertical?

Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/10

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Patient Engagement Solutions Market on the basis of Component, Delivery, Therapeutic Area, Application, End-User, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Delivery Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offline

Online

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chronic diseases

Fitness

Women's Health

Mental Health

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Payers

Providers

Individual Users

Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/10

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in aging population

4.2.2.2. Increasing burden of chronic diseases

4.2.2.3. Focus of the patients on self-managing care

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Security concerns of patient data

4.2.3.2. Lack of interoperability

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Patient Engagement Solutions Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.3. Services

5.1.4. Others

Continued…!

To Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/10

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Orthodontics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market

Medical Image Analytics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-image-analytics-market

Clinical Biomarkers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-biomarkers-market

Cell and Gene Therapy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.